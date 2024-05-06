“It was very tense – he wasn’t at rehearsal... there's too much mystery around him”: Slash almost missed the I’m Just Ken performance at the Oscars

By Phil Weller
published

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Ryan Gosling revealed that the Guns N' Roses guitarist barely made the show, and disappeared as quickly as he came

Wolfgang Van Halen (left) and Slash perform onstage, (middle) Ryan Gosling, performing in the 2023 film, Barbie
(Image credit: Roberto Ricciuti / Warners Bros / Helle Arensbak / Getty)

Ryan Gosling has revealed that Slash nearly didn’t make it to the showstopping I’m Just Ken performance at the Oscars earlier this year

Gosling’s technicolor showcase of his song from the Barbie movie – beaten to an Oscar by Billie Eilish’s track, What Was I Made For?, from the same film – stole the headlines. And not just for Gosling's charm – it also featured the electric guitar talents of Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.