“It’s a monster – the most powerful Magnatone to date, delivering enough unbelievable tone, gain and headroom to fill a stadium”: Magnatone’s mega-loud signature Slash head the SL-100 is available in new Blackout Edition finishes

The GN’R guitar hero has debuted a new darker finish for his thunderous signature amp

Magnatone Slash SL-100 Blackout Edition tube amp head
(Image credit: Magnatone)

Magnatone has announced a new iteration of guitar icon Slash’s signature amp head, the SL-100 – a recovered, dark take on the same model, dubbed the Blackout Edition.

The Blackout gets its name from the black cotton croc covering used on the cabinetry, which continues a reptilian theme started by its predecessor, the Limited Edition SL-100, finished in anaconda green covering.

