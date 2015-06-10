'The Beauty of the Burst' Tells Story of 1958, 1959 and 1960 Gibson Sunburst Les Pauls

Finally, the long-awaited English edition of The Beauty of the 'Burst (Hal Leonard), an historic Japanese book, is here!

The Beauty of the 'Burst pays tribute to Gibson's magnificent Sunburst Les Pauls made between 1958 and 1960, the most highly prized solidbody electric guitars of all time. The magnitude of their value is directly related to their look (outrageous wood patterns, or figured timber), since non-players are paying top dollar for them.

The book features lavish full-color photos of these beautiful instruments throughout; the guitars of famous players; a foreword by Ted McCarty; a bio of the author, world renowned collector Yasuhiko Iwanade; and the Science of the Burst section with more than 30 pages of detailed reference facts on every facet of the guitar, including colors, wood figure, pickups, hardware and qualities of voice.

This may be the closest guitarists will ever be able to get to these incredibly collectible beauties!

The softcover book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $34.99.