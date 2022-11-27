Save big on the Boss Waza-Air and a host of other guitar amp headphones solutions with these red-hot Cyber Monday deals

As much as we love playing electric guitar and bass as loud as we possibly can without rupturing eardrums, not everyone in the vicinity is likely to enjoy it quite so much – but fortunately there are a wealth of guitar amp headphones solutions for silent practice, and many are discounted in the tidal wave of Cyber Monday guitar deals.

There are two main types of guitar amp headphones: headphones that include fully featured guitar amps, such as Boss’s class-leading Waza-Air offerings; as well as devices that plug straight into your guitar and offer headphone outputs for use with your regular cans – Fender’s Mustang Micro is a particularly feature-loaded example.

Whatever you go for, you can be guaranteed to not only cease disturbing those around you, but also experience great tone while you’re at it – and, in some cases, roam completely free of cables.

Below, we’ve rounded up the top guitar amp headphone deals to save your significant other/parents/cat the indignity of your noodlings.

Boss Waza-Air Headphones: $399 $349 at Sweetwater

The crème de la crème of guitar amp headphones, Boss’s Waza-Air wireless cans use cutting-edge spatial technology to provide the ultimate practice solution. Three innovative 3D algorithms replicate real performance environments, while five amps and 50 tweakable effects are onboard. Even better, the Waza-Air comes with a wireless transmitter for a completely cable-free playing experience. Now with $50 off at Sweetwater! Bassists can also snag the Waza-Air Bass for $335 (opens in new tab) – that’s a $64 discount.

Vox VGH guitar amp headphones: $129 $79

These stylish headphones from Vox team the company’s best-selling amPlug technology with a set of Audio-Technica-designed cans for an affordable all-in-one approach to silent practice. Three options are available: AC30, emulating Vox’s classic guitar amp (opens in new tab); Rock, which specializes in heavier sounds (opens in new tab); and Bass, for bassists (opens in new tab). All three offer a trio of amp models, while the two guitar versions feature onboard chorus, delay and reverb sounds. All are currently on offer at Sweetwater with a sizable $50 saving.

Fender Mustang Micro: $119 $89 at Sweetwater

The Mustang Micro is Fender’s approach to the headphone amp, and crams its Mustang GTX amp and effects models into a tiny plug-and-play guitar amp. Onboard controls for EQ, amps and effects means there are no apps to get in the way of your playing, while an onboard rechargeable battery delivers 4-6 hours of practice. A Bluetooth connection means you can play wirelessly, while the device also functions as a USB-C interface. Now with a cool $30 off at Sweetwater.

Vox amPlug 2 Lead: $59.99 , now $39.99

This perfect practice partner makes keeping your chops a breeze. We find having a headphone amp for guitar around the house invaluable for late-night writing sessions and keeping up our practice regimens. With upgraded analog circuitry, excellent battery life, and superb sound – this sub $40 bargain should be in every guitar player’s basket.