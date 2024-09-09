Boss just discontinued the Katana:GO mere months after launching it – these are 4 headphone amps you should try instead

It was only a few months ago that we were singing the praises of Boss and their latest practice companion, the insanely good Katana:GO. In our glowing review, we said, “The technology that’s on offer in the Katana:GO is so much fun and so inspiring; it’s a steal at the asking price – and it will inspire you to play more guitar, too.” High praise indeed for a super affordable little headphone amp. So, you can imagine our surprise when we heard the news that the Japanese guitar titan had announced that the pint-sized Katana had gone to the great gear pile in the sky, discontinuing the product after only a handful of months in production.

In a statement posted to their website, Boss alluded to difficulties in “the procurement situation of the materials”. So, it seems that shortages in the parts used to create the headphone amp are what has led to it being terminated so quickly.

Now, it’s obvious that there was clearly a healthy appetite for this style of headphone amp, with the greater guitar community embracing the Katana:GO with open arms. So, with that in mind, we thought we’d take a look at alternative options – that we've tested – if you’ve suddenly found you had a Katana:GO on your wishlist, or your order has been cancelled out of the blue.

(Image credit: Future/Matt McCracken)

Okay, the first and most obvious option is the newly released Fender Mustang Micro Plus. Taking some design cues from the now defunct offering from Boss, Fender has to be commended for building on the already excellent features of the original Mustang Micro and adding new ones fans were calling out for.

The most obvious addition is the inclusion of a screen, which makes selecting tones a lot more streamlined while also making tuning easier and more convenient.

But wait, there’s more. The new Mustang Micro Plus also includes 25 amp and effect simulations, 100 preset slots and a handy companion app for tweaking pedal parameters, adjusting amp settings and downloading tones via the cloud.

In our review, we said, “The Fender Mustang Micro Plus is very much the upgrade that was needed for one of the most popular headphone amps for guitar. The addition of a small screen, app compatibility, and the ability to save presets makes it a worthwhile practice companion that costs relatively little.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, if you feel let down that the Boss Katana:GO is no longer available, the Fender Mustang Plus is most definitely the headphone amp for you.

Read our full Fender Mustang Micro Plus review

(Image credit: Future/Daryl Robertson)

Looking for something a little cheaper and not so full-on with high-tech features? Well, the Vox amPlug 3 AC30 is the unit for you.

Designed to invoke the spirit of Vox’s legendary twin speaker combo in a much more accessible format, this affordable headphone amp features both channels of the AC30 amp. Normal delivers crystal clear cleans with a more open and rounded sound, whereas the iconic Top Boost circuit produces a hard-rocking punch with plenty of grit and bite, ideal for classic rock.

Now, as you expect, this isn't an exact replica of the AC30. There are also a few modern twists, with a plethora of integrated effects, such as tremolo, chorus, delay and reverb, as well as handy built-in rhythm patterns to aid in your timekeeping.

We gave the unit four out of five stars when we reviewed it back in March, saying, “There's a reason the Vox amPlug has been the go-to headphone amp for many players since they launched in 2007 – they offer a fun practice solution for bedroom players, and they actually sound great. Now, while Vox has refreshed the range for the new generation, they haven't lost the stellar sound and simple design that many loved about the previous iteration.”

So, if you’re on the hunt for a simple solution that delivers big on tone, this miniature AC30 is the amp for you.

Read our full Vox amPlug 3 AC30 review

(Image credit: Future)

Lastly, we have to give a shout-out to the Boss Waza Air Headphones. Taking the concept of a headphone amp to a whole new level, this all-in-one solution is ideal for those who don’t want to have to carry around a separate pair of cans as well as an amp.

Released as a follow-up to the successful Boss Katana Air amp – an amp Boss called “the world’s first totally wireless guitar amplifier” – Boss decided to push the envelope even further with the creation of a personal wireless guitar headphone amp that integrates a gyro sensor that tracks your head movement and spatial technology to offer a truly three-dimensional tone.

Now, this is definitely not the most affordable option out there, but we’ll go out on a limb to say that these innovative headphones certainly offer the best sonic experience out of the bunch.

In our review, we loved the freedom of having a completely wireless option, and thankfully, the Katana Air had the tone to back up this gimmick. Guitar World’s Paul Riario said “It’s quite liberating. You have the freedom to move about, with no cables to get tangled up in, as you play. All the while you are hearing your guitar in three novel environment settings. The panoramic effect triggered by your head turning in Static and Stage modes is really wild while the Surround mode is like virtual-reality candy for your ears. The sensation is best described as surreal,” he continues. “Cooler still is when you use the Tone Studio app to and use a 360-degree rotation control over where you place your guitar and audio positions.”

Read our full Boss Waza Air Headphones review

(Image credit: Future/Matt McCracken)

4. Positive Grid Spark GO Our expert review: Specifications Amp models: 33 Effects models: 48 Controls: Preset, Music Volume Today's Best Deals Buy at Positive Grid

While it may not be a traditional headphone amp, the compact GO is versatile enough to fit the bill. While it may be the smallest member of the Spark family, it doesn't compromise on features or tones, offering a world of possibilities in a pint-sized package.

Granting you access to the same application as the other Spark models, the Spark GO delivers a wealth of tones that simply aren't found on other amps of this size. With literally thousands of tones and effects to play with, as well as a range of clever practice aids, the Spark GO is designed to transform your guitar practice, whether you're at home or, well, on the go.

Now, it's worth noting that while the Spark GO does have a handy headphone out, it also features a 2" custom-designed speaker and rear bass radiator for increased depth, meaning you can play it loud when the situation calls for it.

Read our full Positive Grid Spark GO review