“Retaining the tones that made it a game-changer from the start”: The Boss Katana:GO headphone amp is back after it was discontinued – but not as you remember it

Boss has announced the return of its Katana:GO, after the well-received headphone amp was discontinued mere months after it was first introduced last year.

The Katana:GO hit the market in March 2024 as the firm’s answer to the Fender Mustang Micro. The launch spiced up the home practice solution market, and the Katana:GO received rave reviews across the board as it positioned itself as a potential successor to the Mustang Micro’s headphone amp crown.

However, it was short-lived: two months later, Boss announced it would be discontinuing the Katana:GO as a result of “the procurement situation of the materials” required to build the physical units.

Now, eight months after Boss pulled production of the Katana:Go, the hugely popular headphone amp is finally back – but it’s been given a few tweaks.

Whether it’s because of a workaround owing to issues in procuring the same parts, or Boss just fancied taking the opportunity to give the Katana:GO a refresh (we suspect it’s probably the former), the second-gen headphone amp has been given a new external look.

That means the large central master volume wheel that was previously positioned on the top of the unit – and that was directly inspired by the Mustang Micro – has been removed. Instead, there’s now a much smaller side-mounted wheel for controlling overall output.

Not only that, the headphone amp itself has been given a much sleeker, seemingly more contoured design that at first glance looks to be even more compact than the original. A masterful move if that’s the case, considering the convenience of the original model was what helped make it such a popular product.

Functions and performance, though, remain the same. On one side, you have a Bluetooth button, an On/Off switch, and the innovative Stage Feel control that offers a more immersive playing experience thanks to advanced Boss spatial tech.

Indeed, it was that Stage Feel function that made the first generation model such a hit. When Guitar World’s Matt Parker took the original for a spin, he wrote of the Stage Feel, “It’s super-simple to use (engaged with a switch on the side of the unit) and, when you don the headphones, it feels like it puts you in the room with the amp sound.”

On the other side of the Katana:GO, there’s a tuner, and three preset buttons that can be used to recall curated sounds. The small display screen, which makes clear what preset you’re playing through, also returns.

Those familiar with the original Katana:GO won’t be surprised to find this new iteration can be paired with the Boss Tone Studio and Boss Tone Exchange to explore and edit other amp tones, all of which have been lifted from the Boss Katana amp family.

It also offers a USB port for functioning as an audio interface, guitar and bass modes with 30 memories loaded with ready-to-play sounds, and 10 unique guitar amp types that range from clean and crunch to Brown and beyond.

“The highly anticipated Katana:GO returns with a sleek, revamped form factor showcasing a bold new look for 2025,” Boss writes. “It’s still the same powerhouse of inspiration, retaining the iconic BOSS tones that made it a game-changer from the start.”

The Katana:GO will be available for $130 – a slight increase from the $119 price tag of the original and identical to the latest Mustang Micro Plus.

Visit Boss for more.