“A significant leap forward in both technology and user experience”: Fender’s Mustang Micro Plus looks to fill the void left by the Boss Katana:GO by making the firm’s market-leading headphone amp better than ever before

With a new screen and Fender Tone app compatibility, the new Mustang Micro looks to take the hugely popular practice platform to new heights

Fender has launched the Mustang Micro Plus – the latest evolution of its hugely popular headphone amp for guitar, which introduces some key functional and operational upgrades.

The flagship Mustang Micro unit has become one of the market’s standout headphone amps. In Guitar World’s own view, it is the best overall headphone amp you can currently buy, and was awarded a flawless five-star review by Total Guitar upon its release.

