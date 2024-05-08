Boss Katana:Go vs Fender Mustang Micro: which headphone amp is right for you?

Two of the world's most popular headphone amps go head to head to see who comes out on top

As guitarists, we are guilty of not practicing as much as we should – sometimes we’d much rather doom scroll our way through social media and marvel at the talented players on display. Well, practicing doesn’t need to be a chore, there are many gadgets out there that will make the process of learning a lot more enjoyable. One such gadget I've found particularly useful is the headphone amp. This clever device allows you to play day or night without disturbing the rest of your household. 

In the world of headphone amps, the Fender Mustang Micro reigns supreme. It offers players a wide range of amp models and excellent connectivity, all at an affordable price. But there's a new player on the scene, the Boss Katana:Go, ready to challenge Fender's dominance. This compact device packs everything we love about the Katana series of amplifiers into the palm of your hand, promising a powerful practice experience. 

Boss Katana:Go

Type: Headphone modelling amp

Controls: Volume control, bank up/down/tuner switch, A/B/C patch select buttons, Bluetooth button, on/off button, stage mode select button

Features: USB-C recording/charging out, Bluetooth audio streaming, 10 amp types and over 60 effect, 30 preset slots organised in 10 banks of 3, rechargeable lithium-ion battery (4 hours minimum and 6 hours max battery life)

Dimensions [LxWxD]: 125mm x 45mm x 24mm

Read the full Boss Katana:Go review

Fender Mustang Micro

Type: Headphone modelling amp 

Controls: Volume, on/off/bluetooth pairing, amp +/-, EQ +/-, Effects +/-, Modify [effects] +/-

Features: USB-C recording/charging out, Bluetooth audio streaming, 12 amp model, 12 effect model combinations, rechargeable lithium-ion battery (4 hours minimum and 6 hours max battery life)

Dimensions [LxWxD]: 77mm x 37mm x 17mm

Read the full Fender Mustang Micro review

