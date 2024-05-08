Boss Katana:Go vs Fender Mustang Micro: which headphone amp is right for you?

As guitarists, we are guilty of not practicing as much as we should – sometimes we’d much rather doom scroll our way through social media and marvel at the talented players on display. Well, practicing doesn’t need to be a chore, there are many gadgets out there that will make the process of learning a lot more enjoyable. One such gadget I've found particularly useful is the headphone amp. This clever device allows you to play day or night without disturbing the rest of your household.

In the world of headphone amps, the Fender Mustang Micro reigns supreme. It offers players a wide range of amp models and excellent connectivity, all at an affordable price. But there's a new player on the scene, the Boss Katana:Go, ready to challenge Fender's dominance. This compact device packs everything we love about the Katana series of amplifiers into the palm of your hand, promising a powerful practice experience.

Today, I'm setting the stage for an exciting showdown between these two practice solutions. I'll be putting the Fender Mustang Micro, the reigning king of the headphone amp category, against the Boss Katana:Go, a new contender looking to claim the top spot. If you're struggling to decide which headphone amp is right for you, I'm here to hopefully settle the debate once and for all.

At a glance

Build quality & design

(Image credit: Future)

Let's take a closer look at these two popular headphone amps. Placing them side by side, I can't help but notice how similar they are aesthetically. Both units come in around the same size and feature a large, sleek control knob in the center that just begs to be fiddled with.

Again, when it comes to build quality, both amps are on par. They feel robust and well put together, with hinges that are reassuringly strong. You can clearly tell that these devices were built to last a very long time.

But what sets these amps apart is their method of displaying information to the player. The Fender Mustang Micro uses colored LEDs to display presets, while the Boss unit features an OLED display. The latter makes choosing presets and adjusting effects a breeze, creating a streamlined and user-friendly experience that is sure to make any musician's life easier.

Winner: Overall, these are two fantastically designed and rugged headphone amps that are sure to stand up to even the toughest practice sessions. However, I have to say that the OLED screen on the Katana:Go is a game-changer when it comes to choosing presets and adjusting effects. It gives the device a superior user experience that just can't be beat. In my opinion, the Boss Katana:Go is the clear winner here.

Sounds

(Image credit: Future)

Moving onto tones and each device delivers a cornucopia of sounds that cover just about any genre. The Fender Mustang Mico offers users 12 amp types and 12 effect combinations, while the Boss Katana:Go has 10 amp types and over 60 effects locked away inside.

Undoubtedly, as the world’s leader of guitar effects, the Boss Katana:Go offers an extensive range of effects. However, it’s crucial not to overlook the Fender Mustang Micro. Its amp models are meticulously crafted, delivering warm and expressive tones. The effects, particularly the reverb and tremolo, are spot-on, enhancing the overall performance.

If you're familiar with the renowned Katana series of amps, you’ll have a glimpse of the sonic possibilities the Katana:Go can offer. From pristine cleans to distortion-drenched octaves, bluesy overdrive to monstrous metal tones, this amp is a treasure trove of sounds, catering to every type of player.

Winner: This one is pretty close. Both units sound fantastic, but there are some subtle differences. The Fender Mustang Micro offers a very solid foundation of tones that are reliable and dependable, while the Boss Katana:Go offers a larger selection of effects. However, both offer a very similar range of tones, so I'd say it’s a draw.

Functionality

(Image credit: Future)

Lastly, let's examine some of the extra functionality of these two headphone amps. As you’d expect, both units include Bluetooth audio streaming, USB charging, and recording capabilities – and they both have a similar expected battery life of around four to five hours.

So far they have been pretty evenly matched, but here's where the Katana:Go truly shines with its unique features.

With its innovative Stage Feel mode, the Katana:Go offers a unique experience. Imagine placing your amp and backing music in different locations within your sound field. It's like you're performing on stage with a band even when you're just wearing headphones in your bedroom!

And if that's not enough, the Katana:Go offers even more versatility. You can connect the EV-1-WL Wireless MIDI Expression Pedal and FS-1-WL Wireless Footswitch to expand its functionality. This allows you to control the unit just like a standard practice amp, giving you full control over your sound.

Winner: And the winner is... the Katana:Go! The Boss amp may offer everything the Mustang Micro does, but the Katana:Go goes above and beyond, making it the clear winner in this comparison.

Verdict

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to choosing between two fantastic headphone amps, you really can't go wrong with either the Boss Katana:Go or the Fender Mustang Micro. However, if you're looking for a true champion, I have to give the crown to the sleek and stylish Boss Katana:Go. This brand-new amp is incredibly well-built and offers a treasure trove of tonal options and exciting features that will take your practice to a whole new level.

Now, I don't want to throw any shade at the Fender Mustang Micro, but it's been around for three years now, while the Katana:Go is fresh on the scene. I'm sure Fender is cooking up a new version of their beloved headphone amp, but until version 2.0 hits the market, the Boss Katana Go is my new favorite practice solution.