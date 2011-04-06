Bring Me the Horizon Tour Blog: Week 2 - Lee Malia's Gear

British metalcore act Bring Me the Horizon are currently on a U.S. tour in support of their latest record, There Is a Hell Believe Me I’ve Seen It, There Is a Heaven Let’s Keep it a Secret. Each week, guitarists Jona Weinhofen and Lee Malia will be checking in with on-the-road updates and behind-the-scenes action.

Lee Malia kicking back with a beverage.

Hey! So seeing as this is my first blog, I thought I would give you all a little run-through of some of my gear that I am using this tour. I guess I’ll start with my guitars.

Lee's Les Paul Standard (left) and Les Paul Traditional.

My main guitar for C-standard tuning is a Gibson Les Paul Traditional, in a heritage cherry-sunburst finish. I usually use a Bareknuckle Warpig as my bridge pickup, but I tried this guitar straight out of the case and the pickup it came fitted with, a '57 Classic Plus, sounds awesome as it is. My second main guitar, which I use for drop-A♯ tuning, is a Gibson Les Paul Standard. I did fit this with a Bareknuckle Warpig to add a little more bite to the sound. I think this is because the Standard has a chambered body and I prefer the sound and attack of a solidbody like the Traditional.

I use Ernie Ball custom sets on all my guitars. Because of the low tunings we use, I use an .80-guage string for my bottom C/A♯. I see a lot of bands using regular strings and tuning down even lower than we do, but it just ends up sounding messy with the strings flopping about like rubber bands. These strings are like my secret weapon when it comes to tone; it holds low tunings great and gives me an awesome, solid sound to my tone.

For amps I’m using an Orange Rockerverb 100. I love both channels on this amp; the Dirty channel has heaps of midrange and a lot of gain if you need it. I find it cuts through awesome live and has huge tone to it. The Clean channel, I can honestly say, is one of the nicest, clearest tones I've ever heard from any amp.

I also have a spare Rockerverb 50 in my rack in case anything was to go wrong with the 100. I’m running the 100 through four Custom white Orange Cabs. They’re all fitted with vintage 30-inch speakers. Combined with the Rockerverb 100 they sound amazing when stacked behind you onstage! Until next time...