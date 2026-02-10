“It crushes me not to be able to play guitar”: Manowar founding guitarist Ross ‘The Boss’ Friedman diagnosed with ALS

Friedman has been diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease

Ross Friedman
(Image credit: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images)

Manowar’s founding guitarist Ross “The Boss” Friedman has been diagnosed with ALS.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease, which leads to motor neuron death, muscle atrophy, and weakness.

Friedman’s own diagnosis came following several months of seemingly unrelated symptoms that included weakness in his hands and knees.

“It’s difficult to know what lies ahead, and it crushes me not to be able to play guitar, but the outpouring of love has been so, so strong,” says Friedman. “I’m absolutely blown away by the love and support from family, friends and fans. I love you all.”

Friedman co-founded The Dictators in 1973, and seven years later founded Manowar with bassist Joey DeMaio. Across his career, he’s also played in Death Dealer, The Spinatras and The Brain Surgeons, among others, injecting each group with his singular rapid-fire, melody-first guitar style.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
News Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor, and has been writing and editing for the site for five years. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 19 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. During his GW career, he’s interviewed Peter Frampton, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Matteo Mancuso and more, and has profiled the CEOs of Guitar Center and Fender.

When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt performs with indie rock duo Esme Emerson, and has previously opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keane, Japanese House and Good Neighbours.

