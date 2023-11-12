"This 10/10 live album that demonstrates he’s got the goods to be a modern-day legend": Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram's Live In London is a joy to hear

By David Mead
published

Blues guitar hero-in-waiting captured on the live stage

the cover of Christone Kingfish Ingram's album Live In London
(Image credit: Alligator)

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram is receiving some well-deserved time in the spotlight lately, not just for his grasp on authentic blues styles (Three Kings, Buddy Guy, Muddy…) but also his embracing of more modern greats such as Gary Moore and Eric Gales. On top of that, he’s into R&B and gospel/neo soul music, too, making for a really appealing range of elements.

That magic has now been captured live – and it’s a joy to hear. Take She Calls Me Kingfish, the album’s opener – here’s a tight band nailing a tasty arrangement complete with a rock gospel intro evocative of bands such as Mint Condition. On this track, Christone solos with real authority and his vocals have a richness beyond his years. Fresh Out is a slow burner, with drums and bass locked solid as he sings and wails.

Another Life Goes By is almost a nod to the minor key vibe of The Thrill Is Gone but takes fresh turns and ups the chord changes. Onto Hard Times and you’ll hear a funk blues where Christone switches to the bridge pickup to get his guitar really screaming. 

As for the instrumental, Mississippi Night, he pulls out some killer BB King meets Gary Moore licks, working his sustained notes with rich finger vibrato and teasing bends. And don’t miss Midnight Heat, which offers up a real groove and vibe!

For sure, there are plenty of great blues-orientated artists around, but Christone – with his Chicago blues meets 70s funk meets gospel leanings – demonstrates he’s got the goods to be a modern-day legend.

Live In London is available to buy and stream

