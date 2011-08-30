Discography: The Albums of Escape The Fate

Escape the Fate is an American post-hardcore band from Las Vegas that formed in 2004.

The band consists of Craig Mabbitt on lead vocals; Bryan Money on lead guitar, keyboards and backing vocals; Robert Ortiz on the drums and Max Green on bass and backing vocals.

The band's first big break was in September 2005 when they won a radio contest judged by My Chemical Romance. The gig won them the opportunity to open a show on Chemical Romance's headlining tour with Alkaline Trio.

They are currently signed with Univerisal and DGC/Insterscope labels and have relased three major albums since 2006.