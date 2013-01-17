Dream Theater Guitar Anthology: Learn Dream Theater's Best Songs, Note for Note

Check out these two Dream Theater books, both of which are available at the Guitar World Online Store.

Dream Theater: A Dramatic Turn of Events

Dream Theater fans, rejoice. This collection features note-for-note guitar tab transcriptions for every song on the album A Dramatic Turn of Events. Titles include "On the Backs of Angels," "Build Me Up Break Me Down," "Lost Not Forgotten," "This Is the Life," "Bridges in the Sky," "Outcry" and more. (Publisher: Alfred Publishing Co., softcover, TAB) $24.99

Dream Theater: Guitar Anthology

Dream Theater's best work, as selected by John Petrucci himself, spanning their entire history and including the never-before-released in print “YTSE Jam.” Now guitarists can play along to the most popular songs ever released by the progressive metal band. Titles include "Voices," "Metropolis - Part 1 'The Miracle and the Sleeper'," "Peruvian Skies," "Beyond this Life," "The Glass Prison" and more. (Publisher: Alfred Publishing Co., softcover, TAB) $26.99

Check out both titles at the Guitar World Online Store.