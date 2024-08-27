“I remember hearing Doolittle and Surfer Rosa and that incredible songwriting… Being in this position is quite a ‘pinch yourself’ moment”: New Pixies bassist Emma Richardson on how landing her dream gig made her switch to picks – and ditch the pedals

By
published

The Band of Skulls bassist had to quickly learn to pick after taking over the role previously held by Paz Lenchantin and Kim Deal

Emma Richardson of Pixies performs in concert during Noches del Botánico Music Festival at Real Jardín Botánico Alfonso XIII on July 28, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.
(Image credit: Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty Images)

Not every bassist would be up for the task of replacing Paz Lenchantin in the Pixies, after her departure was announced in March 2024 – especially since the role involves taking on the iconic basslines of co-founder Kim Deal.

But UK-born Emma Richardson, best known for her work with Band of Skulls, has the right attitude. “You can really move someone with the bass,” she tells Bass Player. “If you move in the right moment it really adds to the emotion of a song.”

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.