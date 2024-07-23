“There’s nothing that over-washes the natural sound of the guitar and amp – it’s more or less to embellish it”: Eric Gales shares his stompbox philosophy and reveals how Eric Johnson inspired his pedalboard

By
published

The blues-rock great lets you in on the mini pedals, funky boxes and signature wah pedal that add the finishing touches to his tone

Eric Gales playing his Magneto signature S-style in the San Francisco sun
(Image credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

“Using the pedalboard is an extension or a way of aiding me in some sounds I can’t naturally get with the guitar and amp. It’s nothing extreme – just a few things that give me a little more comfortability. There’s nothing really that over-washes the natural sound of the guitar and amp; it’s more or less to embellish it.

“I’m going through the Shure [Digital] Wireless, the floor-mounted kind. My tuner is built into that; I’m not sure of the model number [Shure GLXD16+], but it’s there. That goes into the Buddy Guy [Cry Baby BG95] wah – and Jimmy Dunlop personally dolled it up. I have a couple of other ones I have blinged out, like the 14-karat gold one, and I swap them out from time to time.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.