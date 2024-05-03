Everything you need to know about fretwraps: what are they and do you need one?

By Matt McCracken
published

Get the low down on this simple yet essential tool for guitarists

Close up of a fretwrap on the headstock of a Chapman Guitars baritone
(Image credit: Future/Matt McCracken)
Jump To:

The humble fretwrap may not seem like much more than a simple piece of fabric, but it's actually a powerful tool for getting a cleaner and more controlled sound out of your guitar. Particularly useful in recording situations and for advanced techniques like two-hand tapping, slap bass, and sweep picking, this low-cost tool could be just the thing to help you take your playing to the next level.

I’ve been using a fretwrap for over a year now on my baritone, and I’ve found it made a noticeable difference to my playing. I record a lot of guitars both for my band and when testing products for reviews, and the fretwrap provides an easy way to clean up the sound. It’s a subtle difference, and by no means a substitute for effective string muting technique, but on a drop-tuned guitar, I’ve found it significantly decreases sympathetic resonance during regular playing, and is especially useful when tapping or sweeping.

A black Ernie Ball fretwrap on a white backgroundBest for 4 & 6 strings

Ernie Ball Fretwraps

If you've got a regular six-string or four-string bass guitar, then the Ernie Ball Fretwraps small size will be a perfect match. The size means it will be tight enough to dampen the strings effectively, and we like the relatively subtle branding on it, which will blend in with pretty much any instrument.

A Gruv Gear fretwrap in stealth black on a white backgroundBest for 5 & 7 strings

Gruv Gear Stealth

If you're playing a 7-string guitar or 5-string bass, then you'll want to go for a medium size fretwrap to ensure it fits properly over the neck. We love the stealthy look of this GruvGear fretwrap, and the adjustable band means you can go all the way from slight resonance taming to full on muting of the strings.

A Gruv Gear stone-colored fretwrap on a white backgroundBest for 6 & 8 strings

Gruv Gear Stone

If you're all about the low end and play a six string bass or an eight-string guitar, then you'll need a large fretwrap to cover that huge neck. We love this stone-colored fretwrap by GruvGear, which is perfect for extended range instruments. Gruv Gear fretwraps come in a variety of colors to match your guitar's finish too.

