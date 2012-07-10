Exclusive Big Four Poster Book Captures Thrash History in the Making

Guitar World made history in Milan, Italy, on July 6, 2011, by getting Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Slayer’s Kerry King and Anthrax’s Scott Ian to pose for group photos — the first photos ever to feature all the guitarists of thrash metal’s momentous Big Four tour.

The Big Four Poster Book presents eight of those incredible photographs on 16-by-22-inch posters suitable for wall hanging.

Shot by legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin, these images celebrate five of metal’s greatest guitarists and the thrash metal tour of the century.

Order your poster book today for only $9.99!