Today, we're excited to be able to bring you the exclusive premiere of the new music video from As Blood Runs Black, titled "Resist." You can check out the video -- which was directed by Scott Hansen -- below.

"Resist" comes from the band's latest full-length album, Instinct, which was released earlier this year on Mediaskare Records.

