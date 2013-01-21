Exclusive Premiere: Aeon Zen — 'Enigma'

Today, GuitarWorld.com is proud to present the exclusive premiere of Enigma, the new album by UK progressive-metallers Aeon Zen.

Enigma will be released Tuesday, January 22, on Nightmare Records.

Enigma is a concept album with nine continuous tracks showing the strengths of the band, plus two bonus tracks. The album is available for pre-order on Amazon.com and the Nightmare Records website.

Enigma was produced by Rich Hinks. The band is Hinks (guitar, bass, vocals), Andi Kravljaca (vocals), Matt Shepherd (Guitar), Shaz (keyboards) and Steve Burton (drums). The album features guest vocals by Nate Loosemore (Lost In Thought) Atle Pettersen (Above Symmetry) and Jonny Tatum (Eumeria).

For more about the band, check out their official website and Facebook page.

Enigma Tracklisting:

01. Enter the Enigma / 02. Artificial Soul / 03. Divinity / 04. Seven Hills / 05. Warning / 06. Turned to Ash / 07. Still Human / 08. Eternal Snow / 09. Downfall / 10. Survival (Bonus Track) / 11. Time Divine 2.0 (Bonus Track)