Exclusive: Psychoteria Streaming New Album, 'I Think I'll Just Stay Home'

Today, we're excited to be able to bring you the premiere of the new album from Psychoteria, titled I Think I'll Just Stay Home. You can check out the album in its entirety below.

The brainchild of multi-instrumentalist Errol Antzis, Psychoteria will release its third album tomorrow, September 13. The album features guest spots from Dutch guitar legend Jan Akkerman (Focus), as well drummer Jonathan Mover.

If you like what you hear, you can pick up the album at this location, and be sure to check out Psychoteria's official website while you're at it.