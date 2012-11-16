Exclusive: Rage Against the Machine — "Killing In the Name" Demo

Today we bring you the exclusive stream of the demo version of "Killing In the Name" by Rage Against the Machine.

This previously unreleased track is from Rage Against the Machine — XX, Legacy Recordings' new release commemorating the 20th anniversary of the band's self-titled 1992 debut album.

Rage Against the Machine — XX will be released November 27 in multiple formats, including a deluxe box set, with new liner notes by RATM fan Chuck D. Features include demo versions of songs (including this one), several outtakes and never-before-scene live footage. For more about the album, visit ratm.com.

You also can pre-order the album now — in all its variations — at Amazon.com. Check out the 20th Anniversary Edition Deluxe Box Set, the 20th Anniversary Special Edition and the 20th Anniversary Edition.

Earlier this week, the band posted a video of a 1992 performance of "Take the Power Back" from the Vic Theater. You can check it out here.

