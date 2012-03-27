Exclusive: The Safety Fire Premiere "Floods of Colour" Music Video

British progressive metal band The Safety Fire are gearing up for the release of their debut album, Grind the Ocean, next month, and have just released a video for their track "Floods of Colour."

Check out the exclusive premiere below.

"It was an absolutely crazy time filming it," said guitarist Derya "Dez" Nagle. "We had tons of paint in our mouths, which I can say doesn't taste very nice at all."

He continued, "We've done a performance video, and I think it's important for people to see us perform in that kind of way, because if you haven't seen us live then you don't necessarily know what to expect. But I think this shows a different side of our personalities, which I think is just as important. We like to have fun with things, even though we're very serious.

"Foo Fighters, for instance, had a series of videos where they would basically just try to make interesting short movies rather than music videos. I think that idea of the music video has kind of been lost over the years."

Grind the Ocean is out April 10 on InsideOut.