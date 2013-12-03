Exclusive Video: The Making of Reverend Horton Heat's "Let Me Teach You How to Eat"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive behind-the-scenes video featuring the Reverend Horton Heat.

You get to be a fly on the studio wall as bassist Jimbo Wallace and Jim "The Rev" Heath discuss and record their new single, "Let Me Teach You How to Eat." The song is from the band's new album, Rev, which will be released January 21 by Victory Records.

In the clip, the guys also discuss relationships, fine-tuning their craft, finding inspiration and opening the next chapter from the book of the Reverend Horton Heat. The band is rounded out by Scott Churilla on drums, who also appears in the video.

After you've watched the song being recorded, watch it come alive with a little help from some burlesque dancers. Check out the music video for “Let Me Teach You How To Eat” right here.

The album, which was produced by Heath, is the followup to 2009's Laughin' & Cryin' with the Reverend Horton Heat. It features 13 tracks of pure psychobilly mayhem. Rev is available for pre-order HERE.

Reverend Horton Heat have hit the road, and you can see their current tour dates below the video. For more about Reverend Horton Heat, visit victoryrecords.com,Facebook and their official website.

2013 Reverend Horton Heat Tour Dates:

December 19 – Houston, TX @ Fitzgerald’s

December 20 – San Antonio, TX @ Korova

December 21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

December 27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

December 29 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

December 30 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

December 31 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

January 2 – Cheyenne, WY @ The Atlas Theater

January 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot

January 4 – Reno, NV @ Knitting Factory

January 5 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

January 7 – Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall

January 8 – Vancouver, BC, CA @ Commodore Ballroom

January 9 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

January 10 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

January 11 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

January 12 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat

January 15 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

January 16 – Minneapolis, NM @ Mill City Nights

January 17 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

January 18 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

January 19 – Buffalo, NY @ Tralf Music Hall

January 23 – Boston, MA @ Royale

January 24 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

January 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero

January 26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

For a full list of tour dates, click here!