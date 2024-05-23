"[My first guitar was] a beat-up flamenco-style acoustic that my grandmother had in her closet": Slash, Jimmy Page and more remember the guitars that set them on the path to six-string immortality

By
published

We dive into some of our classic interviews to rediscover the stories of how famous players got started - featuring Slash, Jimmy Page, Stone Gossard, Albert Lee and more

Stone Gossard, Slash and Josh Klinghoffer
(Image credit: Future)

Rockstars are larger-than-life characters who possess musical abilities that we mere mortals could only dream of – but the thing is, they all had to start somewhere. When you are at the very beginning of your guitar journey, it can be easy to forget that our guitar heroes weren’t born with the ability to rip a face-melting solo, each and every one of them started in the very same place as you. It’s humbling to think that at one point in time, the guitar god you idolize didn't even know how to hold the instrument that they have now become synonymous with. 

Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of sitting down with many of our heroes, delving into their musical beginnings and the paths they took to become the stars they are today. 

Best acoustic guitars for beginners: Fender CD-60S All-Mahogany

1. Fender CD-60S

This Fender acoustic guitar offers high-quality construction and great sound at an affordable price. Our tests revealed that its all-mahogany build delivers a rich, well-rounded sound and comfortable playability.

Best acoustic guitars for beginners: Gretsch G9500 Jim Dandy

2. Gretsch G9500 Jim Dandy

We absolutely adore the appearance of the Gretsch G9500 Jim Dandy. Its compact size and beautiful finish exude a vintage charm. However, for it to be featured, it must offer more than just good looks, and fortunately, the G9500 does not disappoint in playability and tone. 

Yamaha FG800 MKII

3. Yamaha FG800

One of the lower-priced guitars we recommend, Yamaha’s FG800, is a well-established choice for beginners in the acoustic guitar realm. This instrument produces a sound that rivals that of more expensive guitars, and it reliably maintains its tune as well.

Best beginner electric guitars: Squier Classic Vibe ‘50s Strat

1. Squier Classic Vibe ‘50s Strat

The Squier Classic Vibe '50s Strat is one of the best beginner electric guitars available. It features a comfortable neck profile and more than delivers the classic Strat sound most of us are craving. 

Best beginner electric guitars: Yamaha Pacifica 112V

2. Yamaha Pacifica 112V

The Yamaha Pacifica 112V may not have the same recognition as bigger names like Fender and PRS, but this guitar is perfect for beginner guitar players, and its HSS pickup configuration and outstanding build quality make it an excellent value.

Best beginner electric guitars: PRS SE Standard 24-08

3. PRS SE Standard 24-08

The PRS SE Standard 24 offers the lavish looks and playability of a PRS guitar at a more affordable price. The guitar features twin humbuckers that can be split into single coils, providing greater tonal versatility.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

As a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, I help create and maintain the site's 200+ buyer's guides, scour the internet for the best possible deals on a range of guitar products, and spend a lot of time getting hands-on with the latest guitars, amps, pedals, and more. My gear reviews have also been featured in many prominent publications, including Total Guitar and Future Music magazines and MusicRadar.com.

During my career, I have been lucky enough to talk to many of my musical heroes, having interviewed members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, Creeper, Thrice and more.

In a past life, I worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, I advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs. 

I also have a passion for live sound. I'm a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay and I have plenty of experience working in various venues around Scotland. 