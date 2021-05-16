Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham - The Song Club album review

FELICITY URQUHART & JOSH CUNNINGHAM

The Song Club

ABC

Though each of its 11 cuts were penned as part of a songwriting challenge for which the LP is named, not a word nor a strum of The Song Club feels even mildly haphazard. Urquhart and Cunningham wield an incandescent chemistry with their honeyed yin-yang vocals, soaring over a bright and vibrant palate of acoustic guitars wavering between summery and dry.

The soundscapes are warm and feel lived-in, with an emphasis on minimalism and rawness to allow the couple’s natural, duly emphatic talents to shine. It’s a hopeful record, not only in its lyrical themes but in the honest and animated performances. And there’s plenty of stylistic terrain explored, from the rowdy and joyful “Spare Parts” to the goosebump‑inducing “Rain Fall”.