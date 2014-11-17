Fretboard Freedom: One-Lick-Per-Day Method for Visualizing and Navigating the Fretboard

Fretboard Freedom is now available at the Guitar World Online Store.

This revolutionary approach to chord-tone soloing features a 52-week, one-lick-per-day method for visualizing and navigating the neck of the guitar. Rock, metal, blues, jazz, country, R&B and funk are covered.

Topics include: all 12 major, minor and dominant key centers; 12 popular chord progressions; half-diminished and diminished scales; harmonic minor and whole-tone scales; and much more.

The accompanying CD contains demonstrations of all 365 licks!

For more information, head to the Guitar World Online Store now.