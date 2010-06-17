Guilty Pleasures: Mastodon

Originally published in Guitar World, April 2010

Mastodon's Bill Kelliher reveals to Guitar World his guiltiest pleasures.

SONG

“Weezer’s ‘My Name Is Jonas.’ It’s like a metal riff. I’m a huge Weezer fan, especially of their first three records. I’m also a sucker for harmony in vocals and beautiful singing over heavy guitars.”

MOVIE

“Finding Nemo. I think it’s a cute movie. And when you have kids, you tend to watch that sort of film all the time.”

WEB SITE “Thenewsandcrawlerworkshop.com. It’s the site of a guy who builds ornate Star Wars scenes as bookshelf displays. There are all sorts of scenes, like the Cantina, Death Star and Echo Base. And he makes everything at home on a wood lathe. It’s just amazing stuff.”