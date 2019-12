For the first time, Guitar Aficionado presents the 2016 Calendar: A Curated Collection. This brand-new calendar features 15 stunning guitars, and is an ideal gift for any guitar player, enthusiast or collector.

Featured in this calendar:

•Schecter Guitar Research: PT Custom- USA Production Series

•Warwick & Framus: Custom Shop Star Bass II & Custom Shop Mayfield

•Knaggs: Severn T1 Trem Single Purf Burgundy Copper ...

... and more!

We have a very limited supply of these calendars, so don’t wait!