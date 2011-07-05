Trending

Guitar World Guide to Upcoming Releases

By

As you can tell from our lists of the 50 best studio albums and the 25 best live, archival and reissued albums of the first half of 2011, the first six months of the year were stacked with strong releases.

The latter half of the year should be no different, with new releases due from Anthrax, Dream Theater, Megadeth, Opeth and -- fingers crossed -- maybe even Van Halen, Testament and the Metallica/Lou Reed project.

To keep you up to date on all that will be happening later this year, we've created this handy guide to upcoming releases. Check back frequently for updates and additions to the list!

July 5

Pop Evil - War of Angels
Exhumed - All Guts, No Glory
The Damned - Machine Gun Etiquette Anniversary Live Set
Unearth - Darkness in the Light
HeadCat - Walk The Walk...Talk The Talk
Draconian – A Rose For The Apocalypse
Exhumed – All Guts, No Glory

July 11

Fair To Midland - Arrows and Anchors

July 12

Yes - Fly From Here
Sepultura - Kairos
Theory of a Deadman - The Truth Is...
Incubus - If Not Now, When?
Suicide Silence - The Black Crown
George Thorogood & the Destroyers - 2120 South Michigan Avenue
Sublime With Rome - Yours Truly
Megadeth - Peace Sells...But Who's Buying (Reissue)
R.E.M. - Life's Rich Pageant 25th Anniversary Edition
Tesla - Twisted Wires
Alkaline Trio - Damnesia

July 15

Decapitated - Carnival Is Forever

July 19

3 Doors Down - Time of My Life
311 - Universal Pulse
Lou Reed - Lollapalooza Live (DVD)
Chelsea Grin - My Damnation
They Might Be Giants - Join Us
George Lynch - Kill All Control

July 26

Jimmie Vaughan - Plays More Blues, Ballads & Favorites
Iwrestledabearonce - Ruining It For Everybody

July 29

All Shall Perish - This Is Where It Ends
Svartsot - Maledictus Eris
Skalmöld - Baldur

August 2

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - How I Go

August 5

World Under Blood - Tactical
Sabaton - World War Live - Battle Of The Baltic

August 9

Trivium - In Waves

August 12

Vader - Welcome To The Morbid Reich

August 16

Revocation - Chaos of Forms
Chimaira - The Age of Hell

August 23

Patti Smith - Outside of Society
Leprous - Bilateral

August 26

Edguy - Age Of The Joker

August 30

Red Hot Chili Peppers - I'm With You
Lenny Kravitz - Black and White America
Kittie

September 13

Anthrax - Worship Music
The Devil Wears Prada - Dead Throne
Dream Theater - A Dramatic Turn of Events
Primus - Green Naugahyde
Mogwai - Earth Division EP

September 19

Leslie West - Unusual Suspects

September 20

Opeth - Heritage
Nirvana - Nevermind (20th Anniversary Box Set)

September 26

Pink Floyd - Why Pink Floyd...?

September 27

Chickenfoot - Chickenfoot III
Sebastian Bach - Kicking and Screaming
Axel Rudi Pell - Ballads IV
Johnny Winter - Roots

October 17

Noel Gallagher - High Flying Birds

TBA

The Answer - Revival
Bush - Sea of Memories
Alice Cooper - Welcome 2 My Nightmare
Janes Addicition - The Great Escape Artist
Megadeth - 13
Machine Head - Unto The Locust
Lamb of God - TBA
Five Finger Death Punch - TBA
Metallica & Lou Reed - TBA
Van Halen - TBA
Testament - TBA