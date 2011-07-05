Guitar World Guide to Upcoming Releases

As you can tell from our lists of the 50 best studio albums and the 25 best live, archival and reissued albums of the first half of 2011, the first six months of the year were stacked with strong releases.
The latter half of the year should be no different, with new releases due from Anthrax, Dream Theater, Megadeth, Opeth and -- fingers crossed -- maybe even Van Halen, Testament and the Metallica/Lou Reed project.
To keep you up to date on all that will be happening later this year, we've created this handy guide to upcoming releases. Check back frequently for updates and additions to the list!
July 5
Pop Evil - War of Angels
Exhumed - All Guts, No Glory
The Damned - Machine Gun Etiquette Anniversary Live Set
Unearth - Darkness in the Light
HeadCat - Walk The Walk...Talk The Talk
Draconian – A Rose For The Apocalypse
July 11
Fair To Midland - Arrows and Anchors
July 12
Yes - Fly From Here
Sepultura - Kairos
Theory of a Deadman - The Truth Is...
Incubus - If Not Now, When?
Suicide Silence - The Black Crown
George Thorogood & the Destroyers - 2120 South Michigan Avenue
Sublime With Rome - Yours Truly
Megadeth - Peace Sells...But Who's Buying (Reissue)
R.E.M. - Life's Rich Pageant 25th Anniversary Edition
Tesla - Twisted Wires
Alkaline Trio - Damnesia
July 15
Decapitated - Carnival Is Forever
July 19
3 Doors Down - Time of My Life
311 - Universal Pulse
Lou Reed - Lollapalooza Live (DVD)
Chelsea Grin - My Damnation
They Might Be Giants - Join Us
George Lynch - Kill All Control
July 26
Jimmie Vaughan - Plays More Blues, Ballads & Favorites
Iwrestledabearonce - Ruining It For Everybody
July 29
All Shall Perish - This Is Where It Ends
Svartsot - Maledictus Eris
Skalmöld - Baldur
August 2
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - How I Go
August 5
World Under Blood - Tactical
Sabaton - World War Live - Battle Of The Baltic
August 9
Trivium - In Waves
August 12
Vader - Welcome To The Morbid Reich
August 16
Revocation - Chaos of Forms
Chimaira - The Age of Hell
August 23
Patti Smith - Outside of Society
Leprous - Bilateral
August 26
Edguy - Age Of The Joker
August 30
Red Hot Chili Peppers - I'm With You
Lenny Kravitz - Black and White America
Kittie
September 13
Anthrax - Worship Music
The Devil Wears Prada - Dead Throne
Dream Theater - A Dramatic Turn of Events
Primus - Green Naugahyde
Mogwai - Earth Division EP
September 19
Leslie West - Unusual Suspects
September 20
Opeth - Heritage
Nirvana - Nevermind (20th Anniversary Box Set)
September 26
Pink Floyd - Why Pink Floyd...?
September 27
Chickenfoot - Chickenfoot III
Sebastian Bach - Kicking and Screaming
Axel Rudi Pell - Ballads IV
Johnny Winter - Roots
October 17
Noel Gallagher - High Flying Birds
TBA
The Answer - Revival
Bush - Sea of Memories
Alice Cooper - Welcome 2 My Nightmare
Janes Addicition - The Great Escape Artist
Megadeth - 13
Machine Head - Unto The Locust
Lamb of God - TBA
Five Finger Death Punch - TBA
Metallica & Lou Reed - TBA
Van Halen - TBA
Testament - TBA