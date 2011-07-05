Guitar World Guide to Upcoming Releases

As you can tell from our lists of the 50 best studio albums and the 25 best live, archival and reissued albums of the first half of 2011, the first six months of the year were stacked with strong releases.

The latter half of the year should be no different, with new releases due from Anthrax, Dream Theater, Megadeth, Opeth and -- fingers crossed -- maybe even Van Halen, Testament and the Metallica/Lou Reed project.

To keep you up to date on all that will be happening later this year, we've created this handy guide to upcoming releases. Check back frequently for updates and additions to the list!

July 5

Pop Evil - War of Angels

Exhumed - All Guts, No Glory

The Damned - Machine Gun Etiquette Anniversary Live Set

Unearth - Darkness in the Light

HeadCat - Walk The Walk...Talk The Talk

Draconian – A Rose For The Apocalypse

July 11

Fair To Midland - Arrows and Anchors

July 12

Yes - Fly From Here

Sepultura - Kairos

Theory of a Deadman - The Truth Is...

Incubus - If Not Now, When?

Suicide Silence - The Black Crown

George Thorogood & the Destroyers - 2120 South Michigan Avenue

Sublime With Rome - Yours Truly

Megadeth - Peace Sells...But Who's Buying (Reissue)

R.E.M. - Life's Rich Pageant 25th Anniversary Edition

Tesla - Twisted Wires

Alkaline Trio - Damnesia

July 15

Decapitated - Carnival Is Forever

July 19

3 Doors Down - Time of My Life

311 - Universal Pulse

Lou Reed - Lollapalooza Live (DVD)

Chelsea Grin - My Damnation

They Might Be Giants - Join Us

George Lynch - Kill All Control

July 26

Jimmie Vaughan - Plays More Blues, Ballads & Favorites

Iwrestledabearonce - Ruining It For Everybody

July 29

All Shall Perish - This Is Where It Ends

Svartsot - Maledictus Eris

Skalmöld - Baldur

August 2

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - How I Go

August 5

World Under Blood - Tactical

Sabaton - World War Live - Battle Of The Baltic

August 9

Trivium - In Waves

August 12

Vader - Welcome To The Morbid Reich

August 16

Revocation - Chaos of Forms

Chimaira - The Age of Hell

August 23

Patti Smith - Outside of Society

Leprous - Bilateral

August 26

Edguy - Age Of The Joker

August 30

Red Hot Chili Peppers - I'm With You

Lenny Kravitz - Black and White America

Kittie

September 13

Anthrax - Worship Music

The Devil Wears Prada - Dead Throne

Dream Theater - A Dramatic Turn of Events

Primus - Green Naugahyde

Mogwai - Earth Division EP

September 19

Leslie West - Unusual Suspects

September 20

Opeth - Heritage

Nirvana - Nevermind (20th Anniversary Box Set)

September 26

Pink Floyd - Why Pink Floyd...?

September 27

Chickenfoot - Chickenfoot III

Sebastian Bach - Kicking and Screaming

Axel Rudi Pell - Ballads IV

Johnny Winter - Roots

October 17

Noel Gallagher - High Flying Birds

TBA

The Answer - Revival

Bush - Sea of Memories

Alice Cooper - Welcome 2 My Nightmare

Janes Addicition - The Great Escape Artist

Megadeth - 13

Machine Head - Unto The Locust

Lamb of God - TBA

Five Finger Death Punch - TBA

Metallica & Lou Reed - TBA

Van Halen - TBA

Testament - TBA