“I remember trying a Telecaster and finding the sliding so complicated, like a mountain between one fret and the other. I hated it. That’s why I stuck with Jazzmasters”: Hinds talk learning guitar on the road, recruiting Beck – and rebuilding the band

By
published

The Spanish guitar duo have overcome lineup changes to make one of this year’s essential indie rock records. Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote explain how they craft conversations with their guitar parts – and how their exes inadvertently gave rise to their love of guitar

Ana Perrote (Left) holding a Fender Strat and Carlotta Cosials (Right) holding a Fender Lead
L-R: Ana Perrote and Carlotta Cosials (Image credit: Dario Vazquez)

Spanish indie rockers Hinds have an ethos best encapsulated by a phrase from their home country: “No dejes para mañana lo que puedes hacer hoy,” or “better now than later.”

The lilting exuberance of their first singles, Bamboo and Trippy Gum, which intoxicated the indie world and sustained their career over three albums, still comes across the screen as co-founders Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote dial in from Madrid, clutching coffees and finishing each other's sentences.

