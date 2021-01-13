Trending

Hinds’ Ana Perrote once underwent clinical trials to fund a Fender guitar amp

By

How far would you go to buy a new piece of gear?

Ana García Perrote of the Spanish band Hinds performs onstage during Mondosonoro Magazine 25 Anniversary Party at La Riviera on November 07, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
(Image credit: Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

We hear you: when you’ve just got to get your hands on some essential new gear, you won’t let anything stand in your way. But Ana Perrote – guitarist for Spanish indie-rockers Hinds – took her dedication to tone to another level, revealing that she once subjected herself to medical testing to be able to afford a Fender guitar amp.

In an interview with the always-excellent She Shreds, Perrote details how she ended up going the extra mile for a perennial tube combo favorite.

“The first ever Fender Hot Rod [Deluxe] I bought, when Hinds was transitioning from acoustic to electric – obviously these amps are very expensive – I was a student so I didn’t have an actual job, so I did this thing of testing medicines… you know, test trials before they can be put out and sold,” she explained.

“I’m absolutely panicked about hospitals, needles, even pharmacies… I have an irrational fear about it, so this was a very big deal to me, but I heard it was very well paid. So I did it, went to the hospital, stayed the night, had a tube of constant blood coming out, horrible…

“But everything went well, and that’s how I bought the first amp. That one broke from touring and stuff, but I got the same one again. Very classic, very easy. I keep everything to 7 except volume.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Perrote details her pedalboard and newfound love of Fender’s American Performer Jazzmaster.

“I feel like I finally found the guitar for me,” she says. “I have many skills, but picking gear and sound is not one of them. It takes me so long to realize if I like the sound or not, and with this guitar finally I feel like I found the one. It sounds strong and heavy.”

Hinds released their most recent album, The Prettiest Curse, in June 2020.