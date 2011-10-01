Interview: UFO Guitarist Vinnie Moore Talks About North American Tour, Gear And Influences

If you have ever been to an Iron Maiden concert, you might remember hearing an intro tape that's played on the PA, right before the band takes the stage. If you didn't know, that song is "Doctor Doctor" by English heavy metal legends UFO.

UFO, one of the pioneers of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal movement that started in the '70s, should be no strangers to metal fans. They have been around since 1969, and barring a couple of years of inactivity here and there, they have been consistent at releasing studio albums boasting of some wonderful music, and some fantastic tours to support those releases.

They have released 20 studio albums, the 2009 release of The Visitor being the latest of them. As they continue working on the next album, they decided to hit the road for a three-week long North American run of dates, and tonight, September 24, they graced the stage at Hollywood's Key Club.

Just before they did so, I had the good fortune of catching up with guitarist Vinnie Moore to talk about the tour, the next album, his solo stuff, gear and influences. Listen to the conversation below, and check out the band's official website for more info.

UFO: Interview With Vinnie Moore by Metalassault on Mixcloud

