Introducing the Practical Handbook to Guitar Effect Pedals

Right now, with more than 40 years of design experience and musical experimentation to draw on, we're in the midst of a golden age for guitar effect pedal users and makers.

You can choose the original, pioneering vintage models or souped-up clones from more contemporary designers. In his comprehensive guide, Guitar Effects Pedals - The Practical Handbook, Dave Hunter spells out the pros and cons of both.

In a guitarist-friendly style, the book explores:

What each type of effect does

How pedals work

The best order to connect pedals

How to make the most of the pedals you have.

The book, which is published by Backbeat Books, also includes exclusive interviews revealing eight top pedal makers' radically diverse approaches to building effects.

It's available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $24.99.