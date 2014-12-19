January 2015 Guitar World: AC/DC Bust Out 'Rock or Bust,' Smashing Pumpkins, At The Gates, Allmans and More

The all-new January 2015 issue of Guitar World is available now!

Malcolm Young was the heart and soul of AC/DC until he was sidelined by devastating illness. Angus Young speaks of his brother and the band's triumphant new album, Rock or Bust.

As album sales are in decline across the industry, Billy Corgan continues to fight the good fight with Monuments to an Elegy, the latest entry in Smashing Pumpkins' Teargarden by Kaleidyscope project.

Then, nearly two decades after making their last and most influential record, Gothenburg’s melodic death metal pioneers At The Gates sit down and talk about the critically acclaimed new album, At War with Reality.

After 45 years, the long-running southern jam Allman Brothers Band called it a day in a spectacular six-night run at the Beacon Theatre, and Duane Allman’s three beloved Gibson Les Pauls are reunited onstage for a final stand.

Finally, whether you play classic rock or modern metal or something in between, Guitar World's new-pickup roundup is sure to make your tune unforgettable!

PLUS: Tuneups on Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen, Johnny Marr returns with Playland and Justin Broadrick of Godflesh. Our Soundcheck reviews include new gear from Fender, Charvel, TC Electronic and more!

Six Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass:

Jimmy Brown - "Deck the Halls"

The Allman Brothers Band - "One Way Out”

AC/DC - "Play Ball"

Sam & Dave - "Soul Man"

Motionless in White - "Reincarnate”

Arctic Monkeys – “R U MINE?”

