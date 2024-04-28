“Rick Nielsen would come into my dressing room with a guitar and say, ‘Joe, you really should buy this one’”: Joe Perry on the ’57 Gretsch Duo Jet that recorded Dude (Looks Like a Lady)

By Andrew Daly
published

On Guitar World’s December 1987 cover, Joe Perry – tagline “the Bad Boy who's badder than ever” – was rocking a ’57 Duo Jet. This is the story behind the guitar

Joe Perry live onstage with Aerosmith in 1987
(Image credit: Ross Marino/Getty Images)

The year was 1987. Permanent Vacation was in record stores worldwide. Aerosmith’s evolution from rock ’n’ roll outlaws to rock's box-office crowdpleasers was in full swing, and guitarist Joe Perry was a natural choice for GW's year-end cover.

Photographed by Glen La Ferman, Perry was holding a 1957 Gretsch 6128 Duo Jet, and here he explains why he chose the Duo Jet, and why some advice from Brad Whitford made him pay more attention to his choice of amp.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.