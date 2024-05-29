“People started saying I looked like Voldemort!” Joe Satriani and Steve Vai look back at their classic Guitar World covers – and the star guitars they loved and lost

By
published

The axelords discuss the guitars they’re holding in six key GW magazine covers from the past. Along the way, we learn about guitar thefts, loud photoshoots, hair, pants and flexi-discs...

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai pose in a portrait shoot
(Image credit: Jen Rosenstein/Future)

In honor of Joe Satriani and Steve Vai’s third joint GW cover, we’ve decided to present a special “Satch and Vai” edition of Cover Models. That’s when we track down GW cover stars from the distant or recent past and ask them to tell us about the guitars they’re holding on their covers.

This month, we’d like to send out some big-time thanks to Mike Mesker, Vai’s art director, who contributed several historical details concerning Vai’s guitars.

Richard Bienstock
Richard Bienstock

Rich is the co-author of the best-selling Nöthin' But a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the '80s Hard Rock Explosion. He is also a recording and performing musician, and a former editor of Guitar World magazine and executive editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine. He has authored several additional books, among them Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, the companion to the documentary of the same name.