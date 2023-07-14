Larkin Poe’s Rebecca Lovell reveals what’s on her pedalboard – and the cab sim she swears by

“My current touring pedalboard is a workhorse! Designed and executed by the wizards at XAct Tone Solutions in Nashville, the brain of the board is a Line 6 HX Effects [multi-effects processor].

“I use the HX Effects library to cue up patches for a fast tremolo, slow tremolo, noise gate, slap echo and boost – and also as a switcher for the rest of the pedals on my ’board.

“My main overdrive pedals are the MXR Sugar Drive and the TB Drive [Tyler Bryant Signature Shakedown Special] by Rodenberg Amplification.

“My only fuzz is the Royal Jelly [Overdrive/Fuzz Blender] by Beetronics; we recently performed our song Bad Spell on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, and the tone for that song is the Royal Jelly with a slap echo. It’s a ferocious and versatile pedal.

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Lovell)

“As a redundancy, and to provide sonic options for our front-of-house engineer, I also have a Strymon Iridium wired into the chain. The Iridium is an amp/cab simulator – and it sounds absolutely amazing. We’ve been touring nonstop for the past year, and this ’board has stood the test of time!”