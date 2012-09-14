Learn Guitar Quickly with 'Fast Track Guitar Method' DVD

The Fast Track Guitar Method is a quick way for beginners to learn to play an instrument.

The Fast Track Guitar Method 1 DVD, which is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $7.99, makes the perfect companion to the successful method books and CDs.

It teaches you what you need to know to get playing right away, plus the fun stuff you want to know.

The guitar DVD teaches music notation, tablature, full chords and power chords, riffs, licks, and scales, and rock and blues styles.

Featuring Chris O'Byrne.

Check it out now at the Guitar World Online Store.