Learn to Play the '25 Top Acoustic Songs' — Tab, Tone and Technique

Learn how to play 25 of the greatest acoustic guitar songs with 25 Top Acoustic Songs: Tab. Tone. Technique. It's available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

This series includes performance notes and accurate tab for the greatest songs of every genre.

From the essential gear, recording techniques and historical information, to the right- and left-hand techniques and other playing tips—it's all here!

Master 25 acoustic tunes, including:

• Big Yellow Taxi • Closer to the Heart • Free Fallin' • Going to California • Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) • Hey There Delilah • I Got a Name • Lola • Losing My Religion • She Talks to Angels • Wish You Were Here • and more.

Head to the Guitar World Online Store now!