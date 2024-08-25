“Eric Gales’ rendition of Hendrix’s Little Wing sounds like the gates of heaven opening up”: Melanie Faye names 13 guitarists who shaped her sound

The neo-soul prodigy’s huge social media following and signature guitar follow a passion ignited by Michael Jackson, Guitar Hero III, and the players she discovered from there

Melanie Faye
(Image credit: Press)

At the age of 26, Huntsville, Alabama-born Melanie Faye has a social media following in the hundreds of thousands and a signature guitar, D’Angelico’s Deluxe Melanie Faye, which is one hell of a jazz box.

“The guitar has completely become an extension of myself,” the neo-soul virtuoso says. “So I may not have conscious thoughts about a guitar when I’m picking one up. The guitar has always been at the forefront of my intersectional identity – I never did quite fit in growing up.”

