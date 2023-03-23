D’Angelico debuts stunning signature semi-hollow Deluxe DC for neo-soul virtuoso Melanie Faye

Neo-soul star Melanie Faye has a new signature guitar, and it’s an exquisite Deluxe DC semi-hollow from D’Angelico, finished in a custom Metallic Surf Green.

At first blush, this is classic D’Angelico, replete with old-school style, but it’s very much a bespoke instrument based off the electric guitar that helped Faye make her name. Faye admitted that it’s a little hard to process that she has a guitar with her name on it, and describes how she fell down the D’Angelico f-hole.

“This is pretty crazy,” says Faye. “Six years ago, I got my first D’Angelico, and it was an Excel DC in a Surf Green finish, and what I really liked about it was the sustain and the tone when I played with overdrive.

“I used the Excel DC on my Jimi Hendrix and Mariah Carey tribute video at Summit, and I chose that guitar because it looks really good onstage, that Surf Green and the gold [hardware]. But also I just love the big, clean tone of a semi-hollow with boutique pickups. Yeah, I fell in love with the tone that day.”

But this is a guitar that pays attention to the fundamentals, too. It has a semi-hollow laminated maple build, 3-ply binding to round things off. There’s a bone nut. It has a three-piece set neck, shaped in a C profile, a 24.75” scale, and a pair of Kent Armstrong 57 Icon humbuckers at the bridge and neck positions that offer “warm, round mids with articulate highs”. In other words, a vintage-style voicing.

You can eke a lot of tones out of them, too, with a control loom that includes individual volume and tone controls, plus a push/pull function on the tone for split-coil action. A three-way toggle switch selects the pickup position.

The Melanie Faye Deluxe DC is made in South Korea and ships in a deluxe hardshell guitar case. It’s priced $1,999 and is available now from selected dealers.

Once more, as with the recently released Deluxe Eric Krasno Brighton, they're only making 50 of these, so you'd best be quick.