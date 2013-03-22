New Book: Learn to Play Along with Django Reinhardt

A new book, Django Reinhardt Guitar Play-Along, is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $16.99.

The Guitar Play-Along Series will help you play your favorite songs quickly and easily! Just follow the tab, listen to the CD to hear how the guitar should sound, and then play along using the separate backing tracks. The melody and lyrics are also included in the book in case you want to sing, or to simply help you follow along.

The audio CD is playable on any CD player, and also enhanced so PC and Mac users can adjust the recording to any tempo without changing pitch!

Eight songs:

Brazil

Daphne

Djangology

Honeysuckle Rose

Minor Swing

Nuages

Souvenirs

Swing 42.

This 56-page book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.