New Book: Learn Radiohead's Top Tunes with Note-for-Note Transcriptions

The Radiohead Guitar Tab Anthology is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

The book, which is published by Hal Leonard, features nearly 20 top tunes from Radiohead, transcribed note for note with tab.

Songs include:

Airbag

Bodysnatchers

Creep

Go to Sleep

I Might Be Wrong

In Limbo

Just

Knives Out

Let Down

Little by Little

My Iron Lung

Optimistic

Paranoid Android

Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Subterranean Homesick Alien

There There

2 + 2 = 5

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

For more information, head to the Guitar World Online Store.