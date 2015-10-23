New Book: Learn Radiohead's Top Tunes with Note-for-Note Transcriptions

The Radiohead Guitar Tab Anthology is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.
The book, which is published by Hal Leonard, features nearly 20 top tunes from Radiohead, transcribed note for note with tab.
Songs include:
- Airbag
- Bodysnatchers
- Creep
- Go to Sleep
- I Might Be Wrong
- In Limbo
- Just
- Knives Out
- Let Down
- Little by Little
- My Iron Lung
- Optimistic
- Paranoid Android
- Street Spirit (Fade Out)
- Subterranean Homesick Alien
- There There
- 2 + 2 = 5
- Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
