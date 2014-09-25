New Book: Learn the Tabs, Tones and Techniques for 25 Top Acoustic Songs

25 Top Acoustic Songs — Tab. Tone. Technique. is now available at the Guitar World Online Store.

This series includes performance notes and accurate tab for the greatest songs of every genre.

From the essential gear, recording techniques and historical information, to the right- and left-hand techniques and other playing tips — it's all here!

Master 25 acoustic tunes, including:

"Big Yellow Taxi"

"Closer to the Heart"

"Free Fallin'"

"Going to California"

"Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)"

"Hey There Delilah"

"I Got a Name"

"Lola"

"Losing My Religion"

"She Talks to Angels"

"Wish You Were Here"

... and more!

The book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $19.99.