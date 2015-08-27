New Book/CD: Step-by-Step Breakdown of Jeff Beck's Guitar Styles and Techniques

Take a deep breath and jump into the guitar adventure that is Jeff Beck.
Jeff Beck: A Step-by-Step Breakdown of His Guitar Styles and Techniques is an exclusive book/CD pack that features in-depth analysis of the songs and solos that highlight Beck's career, from the Yardbirds to his landmark jazz-fusion albums of the Seventies to the present day.
Ten songs are analyzed, including:
- Beck's Bolero
- Big Block
- Cause We've Ended as Lovers
- A Day in the Life
- El Becko
- Freeway Jam
- Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
- Led Boots
- Over Under Sideways Down
- Rock My Plimsoul
This book/CD package is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $22.99.