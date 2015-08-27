Trending

New Book/CD: Step-by-Step Breakdown of Jeff Beck's Guitar Styles and Techniques

Take a deep breath and jump into the guitar adventure that is Jeff Beck.

Jeff Beck: A Step-by-Step Breakdown of His Guitar Styles and Techniques is an exclusive book/CD pack that features in-depth analysis of the songs and solos that highlight Beck's career, from the Yardbirds to his landmark jazz-fusion albums of the Seventies to the present day.

Ten songs are analyzed, including:

  • Beck's Bolero
  • Big Block
  • Cause We've Ended as Lovers
  • A Day in the Life
  • El Becko
  • Freeway Jam
  • Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
  • Led Boots
  • Over Under Sideways Down
  • Rock My Plimsoul

This book/CD package is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $22.99.