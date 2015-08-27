New Book/CD: Step-by-Step Breakdown of Jeff Beck's Guitar Styles and Techniques

Take a deep breath and jump into the guitar adventure that is Jeff Beck.

Jeff Beck: A Step-by-Step Breakdown of His Guitar Styles and Techniques is an exclusive book/CD pack that features in-depth analysis of the songs and solos that highlight Beck's career, from the Yardbirds to his landmark jazz-fusion albums of the Seventies to the present day.

Ten songs are analyzed, including:

Beck's Bolero

Big Block

Cause We've Ended as Lovers

A Day in the Life

El Becko

Freeway Jam

Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

Led Boots

Over Under Sideways Down

Rock My Plimsoul

This book/CD package is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $22.99.