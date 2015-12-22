New DVD: Get Ready for 'Sweep Picking Boot Camp' with Michael Angelo Batio

Michael Angelo Batio's Sweep Picking Boot Camp DVD is available now at the Guitar World Online Store!

Michael Angelo Batio's Sweep Picking Boot Camp is a comprehensive crash course in the art and science of sweep picking, as taught and brilliantly demonstrated by one of the world's most accomplished and respected virtuoso lead guitarists.

In this instructional DVD product, you'll learn:

Proper sweep picking technique

Sweep-friendly fretboard shapes and patterns

Using sweep arpeggios to outline chord progressions

Combining sweeps with legato techniques

Using tapping to extend range

Adding tapped finger slides for extra tonal color.

This DVD includes seven video lessons that feature breathtaking technical demonstrations!

Guitar virtuoso Michael Angelo Batio is a gifted composer, teacher and performer who has released numerous critically acclaimed albums and travels the world over to perform 150 guitar clinics a year. Michael's instructional DVDs Learn Shred Guitar and Lead Guitar Boot Camp are also available for purchase.

