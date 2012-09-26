New Guitar World DVD: '20 Essential Beginner Blues Licks'

Here's a very useful new instructional DVD from Guitar World: 20 Essential Beginner Blues Licks!

Learn to play in the styles of Jimmy Page, Johnny Winter, Billy Gibbons, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson and other blues greats.

This lick pack will teach you classic 12-bar shuffle rhythm patterns, walking bass lines, how to add fills to rhythm patterns, using hybrid picking and palm muting, classic blues turnarounds and expressive elements, such as finger slides, sweeps and bends and much more.

This DVD is available now for pre-order at the Guitar World Online Store for $14.95. Please note, however, that it won't ship until October 5. Check it out at the store!