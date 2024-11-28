“Perfect for campfire songs or late-night singalongs”: If you play acoustic guitar, you need to learn how to strum – here are 5 essential strumming patterns for beginner players

This lesson unpacks one of the fundamental skills of playing guitar, and offers a launchpad for budding singer-songwriters. All you need is three chords and the truth

Gary Heimbauer presents his lesson in 5 simple acoustic approaches to strumming
(Image credit: Guitar Tricks)

There’s something special about acoustic guitars. The resonance of the wood right up against your ribs is a unique experience. In this lesson, we’ll go over six easy strumming patterns so you’ll be ready for any acoustic situation. Visit Guitar Tricks for more in-depth and step-by-step acoustic guitar lessons, too.

When learning how to play guitar, the first strumming pattern you need to understand is the simple eighth-note downstroke/upstroke pattern. It’s as straightforward as it sounds: a simple down-up-down-up strumming pattern in an eighth-note rhythm. To make this more interesting, we’ll be doing this with both ‘straight’ and ‘swing’ feel (more on that across the page) in examples 1 and 2.

Gary Heimbauer

Throughout Gary’s career, from public school modern band teacher, to Director of Curriculum at Little Kids Rock and currently guitar influencer at POW Music, there has been one single mission – to empower students to discover, play, and create music on their own terms. His role is simply to be the best guide he can be.