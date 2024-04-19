A parent's guide to buying a guitar for your child: kickstart their playing journey right with our 5 essential tips

By Daryl Robertson
Give your child the best possible start with our top tips for buying a beginner guitar – plus our guitar recommendations

(Image credit: Getty/Jupiterimages)

So, your little one has aspirations of becoming a rock star, and despite not knowing your dreadnoughts from your Stratocasters, you now find yourself scrolling through pages and pages of entry-level guitars in search of the perfect instrument to kick off their musical journey. Well, don’t worry, Guitar World is here to help! We have put together this guide to buying a guitar for your child and we’ll happily walk you through the process.

We're well aware that guitar stores – even visiting them online – can be intimidating places, and guitars themselves aren’t exactly the easiest products to understand, especially if you have zero experience with them. 

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson

Before writing full-time for Guitar World, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners and their parents, to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs. He also looks after a large number of Guitar World's buyer's guides, where he recommends products and advises on the best ways to shop for guitar gear.

Fender CC-60S

1. Fender CC-60S Acoustic

The Fender CC-60S is one of the most popular kid-friendly guitars on the market and is easily one of the best if they are looking to go acoustic. 

Ibanez PN12E

2. Ibanez PN12E Acoustic

On a tight budget? Well, you can't go wrong with the PN12E. With its warm and inviting tone and comfortable parlor-sized body, this guitar offers superb value for money. 

Yamaha JR1 3/4

3. Yamaha JR1 3/4 Acoustic

This pit-sized dreadnought is ideal for kids, as its small stature makes it easier to grasp. Of course, as it's a Yamaha product, the built quality is second to none.  

Yamaha Pacifica PAC112J

4. Yamaha Pacifica PAC112J Electric

The Yamaha Pacifica has long been the go-to electric for kids and beginners and for good reason - this guitar rocks! With a competitive price, great build quality, and a variety of finish options, this is the ultimate full-sized electric for newbies. 

Squier Bullet Mustang

5. Squier Bullet Mustang Electric Guitar

The Squier Bullet Mustang is ideal for beginners who want to get a little heavier. Loaded with a duo of humbuckers, this guitar will handle plenty of gain and is perfect for rock, metal, and so much more. 

Epiphone Power Players SG

6. Epiphone Power Players SG Electric

This SG is designed for young beginners, giving them a much more accessible instrument without compromising on tone and feel. This 3/4-sized Epiphone is ideal for players between the ages of 5-9. 

