Fender Play is the best online guitar lesson platform for beginners – get your or a loved one's guitar journey started for 60% off this Black Friday

When it comes to online guitar lessons designed for those just picking up the instrument, Fender Play – the supremely smooth and easy-to-use tuition platform from one of the industry's giants – is simply without competition.

Picking up the guitar for the first time can be quite intimidating. Even if your greatest musical love is that of guitar-driven music, it can be hard to shake the memory of fourth-grade recorder or piano lessons.

While conducting R&D for Fender Play, Fender itself discovered that a whopping 90 percent of those learning the guitar for the first time abandon the instrument within their first year of playing.

With that in mind, the company gave Fender Play a remarkably personalized feel.

You begin by selecting which instrument you'd like to learn (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass guitar, or ukulele). If you select guitar, you're immediately greeted with a number of tuition paths to follow.

Don't want to spend your time learning Mary Had a Little Lamb? (Unless, of course, you mean this one) Fender offers a choice of half a dozen genres right off the bat – rock, pop, blues, country, folk, and R&B/soul. Upon your selection, you'll be taken down a learning path featuring five to seven levels, depending on your genre and instrument of choice.

Fender compiled a huge library of songs for the app, unrivaled by any of its competitors, and the company is constantly adding to it, ensuring the platform never grows stale.

You can run Fender Play as a web application that runs in any browser, or as an app for iPad, iPhone, or Android, giving you plenty of flexibility in your learning process.

Our four-and-a-half star Fender Play review goes far more in-depth into the platform's features, now that we've piqued your curiosity. Needless to say, for those who just picked up the guitar, and have no idea where to start; well, you're looking at where to start.

If you're looking for a Fender guitar – perhaps a Stratocaster or Telecaster? – to go with your new Fender Play subscription, be sure to check out our Black Friday Fender deals guide, and take a gander at our full Black Friday guitar deals while you're at it.

